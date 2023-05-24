Analyzing Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 39.70% 25.68% 21.98% IPG Photonics 7.14% 4.62% 4.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.64 $1.82 billion $20.59 1.93 IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.78 $109.91 million $1.92 59.50

This table compares Daqo New Energy and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 IPG Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.07%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

