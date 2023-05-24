Analyzing FiscalNote (NOTE) & Its Rivals

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FiscalNote to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.42 FiscalNote Competitors $3.85 billion $81.86 million -18.46

FiscalNote’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60% FiscalNote Competitors -39.67% -167.35% -5.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FiscalNote and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 FiscalNote Competitors 792 4794 10177 259 2.62

FiscalNote currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 366.59%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.17%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

FiscalNote competitors beat FiscalNote on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

