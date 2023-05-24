Analyzing PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Exscientia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $810,000.00 3.59 -$7.83 million ($5.96) -0.07 Exscientia $32.90 million 27.96 -$146.85 million ($1.40) -5.44

Profitability

PolarityTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PolarityTE and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE N/A -102.50% -74.31% Exscientia -428.70% -21.76% -16.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PolarityTE and Exscientia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

PolarityTE presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.07%. Exscientia has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.49%. Given PolarityTE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Exscientia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

