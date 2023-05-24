Analyzing Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 9.53% 6.26% 0.22% Truist Financial 22.81% 12.37% 1.22%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $42.77 billion 0.86 $4.11 billion $0.33 8.82 Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.62 $6.26 billion $4.49 6.85

Truist Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mizuho Financial Group. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Truist Financial 1 9 7 0 2.35

Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $46.24, indicating a potential upside of 50.36%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Mizuho Financial Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer fi

