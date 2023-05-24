Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,419 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ARW opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after buying an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2,191.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

