Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,419 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE ARW opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.
Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.
