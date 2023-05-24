Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,202,848 shares in the company, valued at $233,924,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after purchasing an additional 273,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,411 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.