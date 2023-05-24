Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,924,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

