Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of APDN opened at $1.18 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

