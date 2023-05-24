Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

