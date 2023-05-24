Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.0 %

WPC stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

