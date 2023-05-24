Argent Trust Co Buys 14,811 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

