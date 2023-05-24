Argent Trust Co Buys 2,421 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

