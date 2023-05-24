Argent Trust Co Buys 6,319 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,712,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.57%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

