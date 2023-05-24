Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

