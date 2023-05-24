Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.