Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

