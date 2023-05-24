Argent Trust Co Has $1.26 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

