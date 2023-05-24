Argent Trust Co Has $783,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

