Argent Trust Co Has $873,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $8,269,086. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $500.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.17, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.