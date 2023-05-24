Argent Trust Co Has $884,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 150,454 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,850,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EWJ opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

