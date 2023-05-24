Argent Trust Co Has $968,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.