Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

