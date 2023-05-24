Argent Trust Co Purchases 425 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

