Argent Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AAP opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.