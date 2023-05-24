Argent Trust Co Reduces Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

