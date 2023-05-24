Argent Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GLD stock opened at $183.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.