Argent Trust Co Sells 1,103 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

NFLX opened at $355.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

