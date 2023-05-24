Argent Trust Co Sells 344 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 393,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $1,801,305. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.