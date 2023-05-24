Argent Trust Co Sells 39 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $748.56 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $788.38 and its 200 day moving average is $758.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

