Argent Trust Co Sells 51 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $573.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $600.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.