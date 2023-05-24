Argent Trust Co Sells 72 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

