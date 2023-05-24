Argent Trust Co Sells 8,733 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

