Argent Trust Co Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

