Argent Trust Co Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $449.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

