Argent Trust Co Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

