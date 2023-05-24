Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 0.95 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Qudian $83.73 million N/A -$52.48 million ($0.20) -6.50

Volatility and Risk

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Qudian -59.94% -2.97% -2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 5 2 0 2.13 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 481.20%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Qudian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Qudian

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

