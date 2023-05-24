Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of AINC stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.97. Ashford has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.