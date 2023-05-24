Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AWH opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

