Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

