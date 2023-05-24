Associated Banc Corp Buys 4,356 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 310.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

