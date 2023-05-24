Associated Banc Corp Buys 496 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $18,641,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,762,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $144,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $103.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

