Associated Banc Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $323.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

