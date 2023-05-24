Associated Banc Corp Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 615,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

