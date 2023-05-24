Associated Banc Corp Has $915,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
