Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,854 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

