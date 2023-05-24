Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

