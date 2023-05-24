AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

