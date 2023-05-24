Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.99. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoscope Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of Autoscope Technologies worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. Which offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. It operates through two segments: Intersection & Highway. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.