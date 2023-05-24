Bank of America Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $500.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $423.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.19. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a market cap of $401.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

