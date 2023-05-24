Bank of America Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

